Netflix's Next New Show Looks Shrouded In Mystery

Netflix released a teaser trailer for its next original series, “Bloodline,” and, so far, it leaves much to be desired.

There’s not much to see in the 30 second teaser except a burning boat, rocking on the water … in the rain. A voiceover tells us some unidentified group of people did a bad thing but that they’re “not bad people.”

Netflix describes the show as centering on “a close-knit family of four adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home.”

The series comes from the creators of “Damages” and stars “Friday Night Lights” actor Kyle Chandler along with Ben Mendelsohn (“The Dark Knight Rises”), Sissy Spacek, and Jamie McShane (“Sons of Anarchy”).

All 13 episodes of season one will debut on Netflix March 2015.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.