Bloodless Revolution: Rihanna Unseats "Bleeding Love" From Top Of Billboard Singles Chart

As tipped here yesterday, Rihanna’s “Take a Bow” makes a near-record-breaking jump on the Hot 100 this week to overtake Leona Lewis’ four-week No. 1, “Bleeding Love.” “Take a Bow” soars 53-1 thanks to digital sales of 267,000 units, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

“Bleeding Love” slips to No. 2 this week, with Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” featuring Static Major down 2-3. The next six songs on the chart are all down one position from last week: Jordin Sparks’ “No Air” featuring Chris Brown (3-4), Usher’s “Love in this Club” featuring Young Jeezy (4-5), Ray J & Yung Berg’s “Sexy Can I” (5-6), Madonna’s “4 Minutes” featuring Justin Timberlake (6-7), Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body” (7-8) and Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocket Full of Sunshine” (8-9).

Danity Kane’s “Damaged” inches up 11-10 to round out the top tier, its first top 10 hit since 2006. The week’s top debut belongs to Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” which is available as an immediate download with pre-orders of the band’s forthcoming Capitol album, “Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends.” Another Coldplay track, “Violet Hill,” starts at No. 40. Read more

