This supersonic car will shatter a world record by going from zero to 1000 mph in under a minute

The world is about to get a new land speed world record. The former record, set in 1997 is about to be broken by the Bloodhound, a new supersonic car that can hit 1,000 miles per hour, with the help of a rocket engine borrowed from a satellite launch system.

This supersonic car will shatter a world record by going from 0 to 10000 mph in under a minute

