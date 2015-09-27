This supersonic car can go from zero to 1,000 mph in just 55 seconds, and it's about to break a new record

The creators behind the supersonic car called the Bloodhound SSC are gearing up to make history.

On Friday, the car was revealed to the public at the Canary Wharf in east London and early next year the the Bloodhound team will begin its attempt to break the current world land-speed record of 763 mph by going 800 mph during a test run in South Africa.

Ultimately, the team aims to hit 1,000 per hour, but only after they have beat the world record.

The Bloodhound project aims to inspire the future generation about science, technology, and engineering. And with more than 3,500 parts, the car is undoubtedly an engineering marvel.

It took more than eight years to produce the final product and involved the work of more than 350 companies and universities.

This week the team took the carbon fibre panels off one side of the vehicle to reveal the technology inside the car.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the car’s most impressive features.

A Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet engine and a Nammo hybrid rocket engine power the car to produce more than 135,000 horsepower. It also has a Jaguar V8 engine, which is used to pump oxidizer into the Nammo rocket. The car is built to cover a mile in just 3.6 seconds. YouTube/Bloodhound The SSC resembles a jet in size. It is 42 feet long, 10 feet high, and weighs 17,000 pounds. Facebook/Bloodhound SSC To help ensure safety of the driver, there are seven fire extinguishers and 500 sensors. The sensors let the driver know how the car is performing during each high-speed run. It also has a three-part braking system, which consists of air brakes, wheel brakes, and a parachute. Flock and Siemens To withstand 1,000 miles per hour, the body of the car consists of a carbon fibre, steel, and alloy chassis. Stefan Marjoram Along with a digital dashboard, the car features 12 built-in cameras, including two inside the cockpit. This will allow for people to see exactly what the driver is seeing when he is taking it for a test drive. YouTube/BloodHound SSC The steering wheel is designed in such a way that the driver has access to the rocket, jets, and brakes within reach of his thumb. YouTube/BloodHound SSC Normal wheels wouldn't cut it for the SSC. Travelling 1,000 mph requires highly specialised 90 cm aluminium discs for wheels that spin at over 170 revolutions a second. Business Insider To create the SSC, the engineers behind it used 3D printing to create models to test their designs. Business Insider

