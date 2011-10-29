UPDATE: Bloodbath Over At FBR With More Than 100 Axed Today*

Middle market investment bank FBR just cut 100 jobs from their bond department, Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino just Tweeted.



UPDATE: A source close to FBR told us the cuts are taking place across the board.

So far the cuts have been more heavily concentrated in the back-office, non-client facing positions.

The source added the bank is reducing its fixed costs by approximately 35% — which includes cutting back staff levels.

Another source close to the firm told us what’s been going down at FBR is a “bloodbath.”

That source also said FBR is planning axe around 35% of its staff.

CNBC, citing an internal memo, reported that since FBR has struggled to remain profitable they are planning to cut up to 35%.

According to CNBC, the bank plans to reduce its headcount, which as of the most recent quarter was 426, to the “high 200s.”

For the third quarter, FBR posted a loss of $26.1 million, or 43 cents a share, compared to loss of $46.6 million, or 10 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier.

FBR declined to comment.

