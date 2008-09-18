"Bloodbath Monday" And Other Quotes From The Crisis On Wall Street

“Fortunately, it wasn’t us. We’re ducking the bullets.”—a Citigroup employee joining the crowds outside Lehman’s London office at lunch Monday. [WSJ]



“Unless something is settled, it’s going to be a bloodbath Monday.”—one person involved in the due diligence process on Lehman over the weekend when the firm was scrambling to pull of a deal with Barclays. [WSJ]

“Everybody is hoping there will be a Wall Street solution to deal with Lehman’s toxic assets. It is a cheaper alternative than having everything unravel.”–one senior executive at a major bank about the weekend’s Lehman deal talks. [WSJ]

“The saddest part was when I saw my colleagues taking their stuff.”—a young woman named Roseanne, who had been with Lehman for a year. She said she was given two months’ salary and thought others had gotten the same package. [NYP]

“The whole market is in a bad situation, and we were just the unlucky ones. I still think we’re better than them [competitors]. I think the government should have helped us.” —Guelra Frutn, another Lehman employee. [NYP]

“The CEO destroyed the company.”—Mohamed Giremh, a managing director at Lehman. He walked out with a souvenir – a mock street sign that read “Lehman Brothers.” [NYP]

“I have seen courtrooms fill up with people who look like they’re traders or analysts and they’re there to see if it’s a buy, sell or hold — people who won’t be able to know too much about how I’m thinking in a case, because I don’t even know sometimes.”—Judge James Peck, the second most junior bankruptcy judge in New York, who’s been assigned to handle Lehman’s filing, at the 2008 American Bankruptcy Institute conference in New York. [Bloomberg]

“I hope his villa is safe” and “Lehman is well capitalised.”—comments left on Geoffrey Raymond’s autograph-able painting of Dick Fuld in front of Lehman’s headquarters, the latter referencing Fuld’s comments on the financial health of the firm. [NYT]

“Get back to BlackRock.”—scrawled on a yellow Post-It note taped to a computer monitor inside Lehman Brothers Monday. [NYT]

“–How you holding up?

–Not much you can do at this point.”—an exchange between two Lehman employees in the men’s room. [NYT]

“Fuld could have gotten a deal done a month ago. Merrill saw how quickly things turned on Fuld, and they made sure the same didn’t happen to them.”—one senior Wall Street executive involved in the weekend’s negotiations [NYT]

“I think the new Wall Street is not going to be on Wall Street. The headquarters of Citadel is in Chicago.”—Ferenc Sanderson, a hedge fund researcher at Thomson Reuters. [NYP]

“There’s lots of money in the world. There are sovereign wealth funds, money market funds, savings. We just need to get back to a position of confidence through transparency and sound management.”—Wachovia president and chief exec Robert Steel to Jim Cramer on CNBC. [Variety]

“We are good at this. If we say we are going to get X amount of cost savings, we are going to get them.”—BofA CEO Ken Lewis in Monday’s conference call [Here is the City]

“[This is] the most difficult environment in the financial markets that I’ve experienced in my 30 years in the business.”–John Thain [Crain’s New York Business]

“Everyone’s talking on their cell phones, talking to headhunters. It’s kind of chaotic. The only question remaining is whether we will get this month’s pay check. People are angry. They thought the management messed it up. Any outcome would be better than this.”—Duo Ai, a bespectacled 26-year-old employee in fixed income quantitative research, at Lehman’s London office [Bloomberg]

“It’s terrible. Death. Like a massive earthquake.”—Kirsty McCluskey a Lehman trader in London [Bloomberg]

“Bye-bye, Lehman. It was nice knowing you.”—Marcus McCrea, who works for the government’s veteran’s administration as he passed by Lehman’s New York headquarters. [Bloomberg]

“”It’s over.”—Christian Meissner, the co-head of Lehman’s European and Middle Eastern operations, on bankruptcy administrators taking control of Lehman. [NYT]

A collection of comments made by Lehman’s staff in reaction to Monday’s bankruptcy filing, compiled by Here is the City:

‘It’s surreal. The end of Lehman was pretty ugly’. [Reuters]

‘Some (staff) have more than £100 on their pre-pay canteen cards, (so) they’re buying hundreds of bars of chocolate, bags of roasted coffee and anything that’s non-perishable’. [The Financial Times]…

‘I arrived (Monday), but before I could even get to my desk I was told everybody is fired. I don’t know what I will do now’. [The Independent]

‘We’re going to stay to do our jobs unless someone tells us otherwise’. [The Financial Times]

‘My career has been screwed. No one is happy. Everyone is upset and down, but they’ve just got to get on with it’. [The Guardian]…

‘In my graduate class some of the foreign guys were in the country on visas that were only valid if they had a job. After today’s news, they might have to go back home.

……..We thought someone would save us; that there would be some kind of deal, but there was nothing’. [The Independent]

‘I’ve been hosting the wake’. [Bloomberg]

‘The kaleidoscope has been shaken, the pieces are in flux. We have to re-order the financial world around us. As has been apparent over the past two weeks, however, investment banks will cease to exist as we know them’. [Here Is The City]

‘Everything’s stopped, blocked….it’s a bit anarchic’. [Reuters]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.