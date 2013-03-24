Everyone Is Talking About This Devastating Interview With The Mayor Of London

Boris Johnson, the Mayor of London, is widely seen as one of the most colourful and high profile British politicians. He has a casual, goofy charisma that seems to have endeared him to a lot of the British public, and following London’s successful 2012Olympic Games, rumours that he may soon make a play to usurp David Cameron and become Prime Minister are becoming more and more serious.



However, Johnson does have a chequered past, and he hasn’t quite escaped it yet. An upcoming BBC Two documentary delves into allegations against him, including reports that he lied as a journalist and MP, and more shocking allegations.

Johnson was interviewed ahead of the documentary airing, and was clearly taken aback by the hostility of the interview. At one point the host, Eddie Mair, says to Johnson “You’re a nasty piece of work, aren’t you?”

