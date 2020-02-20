Blood started leaking into a man's apartment after his upstairs neighbour died, and he said his building supervisor refused to clean the mess or relocate him

Editor’s Note: Graphic images below.

Adam Hockett was getting ready to go to work Saturday evening when he noticed blood seeping in through the ceiling of his apartment in Winnipeg, Canada.

Police later found his upstairs neighbour dead.

Hockett took to social media to complain that the building’s supervisor refused to clean the mess or help relocate him.

The management company said they’re letting him break his lease and helping him find a new apartment.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A US Army veteran living in Canada says his apartment building supervisor refused to clean up blood that seeped into his bathroom when his upstairs neighbour died, or relocate him to another room.

Adam Hockett took to Facebook on Sunday to explain the situation. He said he was getting ready for work Saturday evening when he went into his bathroom and noticed blood splatters coming from the ceiling.

He called the caretaker of his apartment building in Winnipeg, who immediately went upstairs and found the man living in the apartment above dead. Police removed the body within three hours and told local outlets that the death appeared to be non-criminal.

Hockett took issue with what happened next. He said the caretaker called up his supervisor to report the blood issue in Hockett’s apartment, but the supervisor refused to help and even “mocked” him.

Hocket wrote on Facebook:

“I explained how my bathroom was covered in blood and that I had no access to my facilities. And that my suite was overwhelmed by the smell of the deceased and all of the blood in my suite. I explained I couldn’t leave the windows open as it was currently -25 degrees. And that I couldn’t keep the windows close as the smell was too much and triggered prior issues. And that I also had two support animals I couldn’t just leave alone in my suite. He kept talking in circles, refused to give me anyone else to contact, and kept telling me just contact your insurance it is not my problem. Or wait till Tuesday. I asked him to please stop being so condescending and listen. But the supervisor just mocked me several times.

“I explained to him that not only is it not feasible to live in that suite for 3 more days, without access to a washroom and just how unsanitary it was. I said it’s traumatic and is bringing back issues I had from being on scene when we lost a soldier in a very tragic accident 6 months ago.

“His response was this. ‘You are a veteran, you should be used to this kind of stuff’. I asked him if he was serious. He said ‘call your vets up, they can find you a place to stay. This isn’t my problem’.”

Hocket said he told the supervisor to f— off and hung up after that.

The company is helping him find a new apartment

Feeling as if his concerns weren’t being addressed, Hockett published his issues on Facebook. It was only then that he started seeing action from Sussex Realty.

The company said in a statement to CTV News that they received the complaint on Saturday and that a professional cleaning team was dispatched the next morning.

They added that they are letting Hockett out of his lease and helping him find a new apartment.

The company told CBC that the incident was “understandably traumatic to the resident in question and also for the friends and family of the resident above.”

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those involved,” they said.

Hockett said he’s staying with friends for the time being, and is grateful for all the support he’s received.

“The amount of people who offered me a place to stay, it’s going to take two weeks for me to respond to everyone,” Hockett told CTV News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.