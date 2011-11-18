Blood At Zuccotti, The Park Was Barricaded, And No One Knows Why

A protester caught the incident on camera.

What we know is that Zuccotti Park is barricaded. Police with riot gear have surrounded the park and there’s only one exit in or out. The rest of the barricades are all connected with flexi-cuffs so they can’t be separated.UPDATE: 2:25 pm



We’re hearing that the NYPD has lifted the lock down on Zuccotti, even though we’re also hearing that an officer was stabbed in the hand at the park — he’s been sent to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the protesters say that they’ve already chased out two groups of undercover cops, and they are on the look out for more. Now they’re marching to Union Square.

The cops are deploying troops to cover the protest route.

PREVIOUSLY:

We watched on the Live Feed as someone got hit in the face with a police club and the tried to arrest him but stopped. According to the protesters, he was kicking at the barricade and police watched, and then jumped over the fence to grab him. He fell, and then they dragged him out of the park.

We’re waiting for the video to come out now, but some are claiming that the police kicked him while he was down.

From police radio, we’ve learned that throughout the day protesters have thrown vinegar and small objects at police, but beyond that, we’re hearing nothing. Their records indicate that they identified an emotionally disturbed person (potentially this protester) at Broadway and Church around the time of the incident.

The protesters are telling each other to take all of their cameras out to hold police officers accountable. The drum circle has stopped.

There have been around 175 arrests today, and 7 police officers have been injured.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.