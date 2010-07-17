Blondes Have More Fun AND Make More Money

Here’s one more reason for brunettes to hate blondes: the Telegraph is reporting that blonde-haired women generally make salaries that are 7% higher than those of women with other-colour tresses.



From the Telegraph:

A study in the journal Economics Letters reported that having blonde hair boosts pay by £1,600 a year for a woman earning £22,000 a year – the average salary in Britain.

Researchers at the University of Queensland, who surveyed 13,000 women, said that the difference in pay remained the same even when other factors such as height, weight and education were removed.

They could not explain why blonde-haired women enjoy more financial success, but said no other hair colour produced similar results.

And another kicker: the study found that these higher-paid blondes also tend to marry men who make 6% more money than other women’s husbands. Maybe it’s time to buy some hair dye.

Read the entire article over at the Telegraph

