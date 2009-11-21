The UK Blonde Suing Hedgie Was One Of Three "Mark's Angels"

The latest claim from Jordan Wimmer — the UK hedge fund employee suing her former boss — is that she was one of three “Mark’s Angels” hired to lure millionaire investors to his fund, Nomos Capital, according to The Daily Mail.



Among the allegations she’s brought so far: He made her watch a lapdance, he talked a lot about his Asian fetish, and he was demeaning to her, making fun of her hair colour and intelligence. Now, she says, Mark Lowe also used to brag about her and the other two “Charlie’s Angels” when he introduced them to potential investors. (Pictured is Carol Teng, Lowe’s “Asian Angel.”)

He says the allegations are outrageous, but also admits that men would be more likely to call them back, so hiring them made “good commercial sense.”

Wimmer is suing Lowe for sexual discrimination, sexual harassment and constructive dismissal.

