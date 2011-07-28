The Women Of FOX News

On Tuesday Fox News announced that their big up-and-coming star, Megyn Kelly, would be returning to her 1pm time slot after a four-month maternity leave.
How long Kelly will stay there is another question.
Fox told Deadline that their Glenn Beck replacement show, The Five, will remain in its spot, as planned, until the end of summer.
There is a great deal of speculation that Kelly will be moved into Beck’s old slot for the fall, though that thinking might have changed considering how well-received some of the stronger Five panelists — Greg Gutfeld, Judge Napolitano — have been.
In the meantime, let’s meet the rotating cast of mostly blonde women that have been filling in (and confusing less media savvy members of my office) and/or passing through Fox’s afternoon hours these past 4 months.
First the woman of the hour: Megyn Kelly. Kelly was on Fox's express route to stardom when she stepped away to have her second baby. Fox has been pushing her hard ever since she returned from having her first child in 2009 and was given the 1-3 pm block.
Kelly has distinguished herself with her compelling ability to maintain a constant level of anxiety over the day's news no matter what it is. Some fiery on-air fights with Anthony Weiner (long before Weinergate), and her chatty girl-talk segments (in our opinion, her strongest suit).
Without having an exact count, Martha MacCallum has probably filled in the most for Kelly since she left.
MacCallum is a fairly reasonable presence as far as Fox hosts are concerned, and only in the last week or so has she made an extra effort to be extra dramatic about whatever she's talking about (bear attacks in Alaska).
She also hosts the morning show America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer.
According to her Fox bio she was co-anchor of CNBC's Morning Call with Martha MacCallum and Ted David and was the anchor of CNBC's Checkpoint.
But the most stunning thing about Martha is, according to Wikipedia she's 47(!). Seriously. Fox should consider bottling whatever's in the water up there at the News Corp building.
Shannon Bream is the Fox host people in my office are most likely to confuse with Megyn Kelly.
Bream is sort of a floater for Fox. Technically she's their Supreme Court reporter as well as the anchor of America's News Headquarters on Sundays and, per her Fox bio, is also an occasional substitute anchor for Special Report with Bret Baier and America Live with Megyn Kelly.
The fact that she wasn't handed the heavy load when it came to filling in for Kelly suggests Fox may not currently have bigger plans for her.
Where to begin.
Gretchen Carlson is the infamous host of Fox's frequently insane morning show, Fox & Friends. She has only popped up to guest-host Kelly's hour a handful of times (once in what, from the waist up, appeared to be a bathing suit) and she's unquestionably compelling, albeit in a somewhat different way than Kelly. With Gretchen one gets the sense it's not an act.
Crowley is not a Fox host. But she's a Fox talking head who appears on the network with some regularity, both during Kelly's hour and now on The Five.
Crowley, had carved out a niche as a conservative commentator--she has her own radio show and column at the Washington Times--who feels comfortable leaping to the defence of Hillary Clinton from time to time, but is not adverse to calling Obama 'Mubarak Obama.'
Explanatory side note courtesy of Wikipedia: 'Crowley began written correspondence with former President Richard Nixon while attending Columbia, which led to the two meeting.'
Willis is a host on the Fox Business Network, not Fox News Channel, but she does make regular appearances there.
On FBN Willis hosts her own show, 'The Willis Report', which focuses on consumer and personal finance issues. On FBN she pops up to talk about this stuff and then at the end of the segment they try to get people to request FBN from their cable providers by playing a recording of people off camera yelling 'ask for it!'
Rafferty is another floater. Technically she's an overnight anchor who reports on other stuff.
According to her Fox bio she is a 'general assignment news correspondent based in the Atlanta bureau. As a correspondent, Rafferty covered Hurricane Dean's path from Jamaica and also reported on the Duke University rape investigation from Durham, North Carolina.'
Shorter version: She is one of the blonde Fox reporters that contribute to the impression that Fox only hires blondes. They don't, but that's another (admittedly shorter) post.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.