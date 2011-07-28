The Women Of FOX News

On Tuesday Fox News announced that their big up-and-coming star, Megyn Kelly, would be returning to her 1pm time slot after a four-month maternity leave.



How long Kelly will stay there is another question.

Fox told Deadline that their Glenn Beck replacement show, The Five, will remain in its spot, as planned, until the end of summer.

There is a great deal of speculation that Kelly will be moved into Beck’s old slot for the fall, though that thinking might have changed considering how well-received some of the stronger Five panelists — Greg Gutfeld, Judge Napolitano — have been.

In the meantime, let’s meet the rotating cast of mostly blonde women that have been filling in (and confusing less media savvy members of my office) and/or passing through Fox’s afternoon hours these past 4 months.

