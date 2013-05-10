People Don't recognise Beyonce In Ads Unless She's Blonde

Beyonce is blonde in a recent Pepsi commercial.

Apparently, we prefer Beyonce blonde.



Last week, H&M released two similar new ads to promote its beachwear collection featuring the African American singer. In one of the spots, Beyonce sports a black string bikini and a waist length platinum blonde hairdo. In the other, she wears a wet, figure-hugging mini-dress, her long locks a rich brunette. She performs the same song in both commercials.

According to a study conducted by AceMetrix, the ad showcasing Beyonce as a blonde scored significantly higher, with 9% more people referencing the singer by name after seeing the spot.

It appears that Pepsi has already conducted its own research on the likeability of Beyonce’s various hair colours. In a spot that the beverage company released last month, the pop star is unapologetically blonde as she struts her stuff for the soda brand.

Curiously, while the H&M spots scored well with both men and women, the Pepsi ad was mostly favoured by women. But then again, Beyonce wears neither a bikini or wet dress for Pepsi.

