BlogTalkRadio Raises $4.6m From Kraft Group

BlogTalkRadio, the New Jersey-based startup that lets amateurs broadcast their own “radio” shows via the Web, has raised a $4.6 million Series A led by The Kraft Group, best known as the owners of the New England Patriots.



When we last heard from BlogTalk owner Alan Levy in January, he told us listeners were streaming or downloading shows 2.4 million times a month. Now he says that number is up to 3 million. The bigger change: While Alan still intends to make money by selling advertising on the radio cast/streams, he’s now hoping to start selling the service as a white label offering directly to corporate customers. The idea: Rather than sending an author on a book tour, a publisher can work with BlogTalk to do readings, etc, via the Web.

