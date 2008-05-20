Blogs: Raking In Ad Dollars. Sort Of, Maybe, We Think

Much has been made of the business of blogging, a topic of some interest to team SAI. But how much business is there, so far?



Not a whole lot, according to eMarketer. The research firm projects advertisers will spend $411 million on blogs in 2008. That’s less than a third of projected spending on Web video in 2008 ($1.4 bil). On the plus side, it’s whole lot more than podcasts ($240 million).

The actual good news is that eMarketer thinks that spending on blogs is growing pretty fast: They figure it will increase by 30% next year, to $531 millon, and hit $746 million in 2012. An eMarketer assertion that doesn’t surprise us: They estimate 104 million people are checking in on a blog at least once a month.

But that’s also why we don’t put too much stock in any of the numbers: At this point the definition of “blog” is awfully nebulous, encompassing both one-person operations like Dooce and growing media companies like Gawker Media. And, presumably, offerings like the NY Times’ “Bits“. What’s the difference between a Brad Stone technology story in the NYT and a Brad Stone technology story in Bits? You got us, and we think that most readers pay less and less attention to these distinctions, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.