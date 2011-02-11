BLOGS ARE DEAD: Gawker Writers Now Get Free Lunches On Monday

We hear Gawker writers now get free lunches on Monday.



That’s a sharp departure from the old cranker days, when the likes of BI writer Nicholas Carlson had to write “14 posts a day to make a decent living” and certainly didn’t get free lunch.

We hear that free bagels on Wednesday is a longstanding tradition.

The fact that the company has gone corporate and given free lunches only means one thing: the blog is dead.

The news has been confirmed.

