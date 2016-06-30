A fitness star says pressure from online body-shamers led to an eating disorder

Jesse Grant/Getty Cassey Ho, founder of Blogilates, recently revealed her past battle against an eating disorder.

Fitness guru Cassey Ho, founder of the popular Blogilates, is best known for posting inspiring videos and pictures on social media, where she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

However, the wellness star recently revealed that she had battled an eating disorder due to the pressures of trying to stay slim and fit online, People reported.

Ho said she developed orthorexia, which is an obsession with eating foods one considers healthy, after being on the receiving end of mean, body-shaming comments.

“I used to have an eating disorder and a body image disorder because I thought I had to be super skinny and super toned and all of that kind of stuff, and compared myself with other fitness people and Instagrammers,” Ho said at the #GirlLove panel at VidCon 2016 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Feeling stronger and happier everyday. That's what I live for. #piit28 www.piit28.com A photo posted by Cassey Ho (@blogilates) on Mar 24, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT



The negative comments led the fitness star to become preoccupied with what other people think of her. Eventually, such constant negativity “becomes such a physical war on your body.”

But luckily, Ho realised she was so much more than just a body.

“Your body is not what you’re about. You’re about what inside your body, inside your brain, your heart, your character, your talent,” Ho told the audience. “Once you realise there’s so much more than your abs and your booty, then you can really thrive in life. There is so much more to life than your body.”

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.