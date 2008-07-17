BlogHer Raises $5M From NBC, Links With iVillage

, a network of 2,200 women’s blogs, has raised a $5 million second round from Peacock Equity, the NBCU/GE venture fund, and returning investor Venrock, which ponied up $3.5 million last summer. The company also entered into a strategic partnership with NBC U’s iVillage, which will feature BlogHer content on iVillage, Oxygen.com and BravoTV.com.



In addition, there’s an ad sales component: NBC U’s female-focused online ad network, [email protected] will sell ad inventory across BlogHer, in addition to iVillage, BravoTV.com, Oxygen.com and Sugar Inc. BlogHer co-founder Lisa Stone said she expects the joint sales deal to “raise the earning potential of the 2,200 bloggers who are partners in the BlogHerAds publishing network.”

