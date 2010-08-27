You Need To Blog If You Want To Connect With VCs

Fred Wilson sat down with U Penn’s Wharton School of Business in 2007. He said it then, and he still says it now: Blogging is critical for your company.



It is a way to interact with your users, hear their feedback, tell a story, and create lasting brand impressions.

It’s also a critical tool for VCs. Fred’s posts on A VC receive 100s of comments, all of which are “worthy of a response.” VCs can use commenter interaction to create early relationships with entrepreneurs.

These connections help build relationships long before any investment decisions need to be made, which gives entrepreneurs a better shot at closing money when they need it. It also makes VCs more comfortable when the time does come for funding.



