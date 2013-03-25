The End Of Google Reader Sends Bloggers Back To The Drawing Board

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Blogging: How To Attract And Retain An Audience (Heidi Cohen)

Recently bloggers have been buzzing about Google’s plan to pull the plug on their Reader. Since Google Reader regularly drives thousands of people to established blogs, this move translates to the loss of a significant portion of these blog audiences. To combat this potential falloff in loyal readership short-term, bloggers are experimenting with a variety of alternatives including expanding their email registrations and the use of other feed readers. Read >>



What Pew’s Twitter Analysis Means (PR Daily)

A year-long study concluded that “the reaction on Twitter to major political events and policy decisions often differs a great deal from public opinion as measured by surveys.” The report stated that “the overall negativity on Twitter over the course of the [U.S. presidential] campaign stood out,” adding, “for both candidates, negative comments exceeded positive comments by a wide margin throughout the fall campaign season.” This is a rather strong indictment of the ability of social media research to capture public opinion. That doesn’t mean that the insight we gain from social media research is useless. We just need to start thinking about it differently. Its main value comes from the fact that the comments we capture are spontaneous and not defined by questions. Read >>We Need A Digital Code Of Conduct For Social Media (GigaOM)

For better or worse, we all live in glass houses. Yet social media has made it easier and faster than ever before to throw stones, and that’s not always a good thing. Looking back on the nearly 20 years since we’ve embraced the World Wide Web, the social media revolution is probably the most important thing that’s emerged from the medium. However, it’s pretty clear that we are not sure to handle the power that revolution can allow us to wield. We need to create a digital code of conduct that extends the grace and decency human beings generally show each other in public to the Web, where an astonishing number of people leave those traits behind. Read >>

A Plan To Challenge Facebook’s Monopoly (Business To Community)

For many people, the logical assumption is that a better product will come along to replace Facebook because MySpace replaced AOL, and Facebook replaced MySpace, and so it is inevitable something will replace Facebook in the foreseeable future. Facebook has a seam of vulnerability, but it will be difficult to challenge it. The only way to unseat Facebook is to go back to the beginning and create a platform so exclusive and amazing that it will attract the “cool kids” and thought leaders in junior highs, high schools and college campuses. That is where a new network will be born and I believe that is the only way a new idea will “tip.” Read >>

Is Twitter Dead When It Comes To Marketing? (Business 2 Community)

Twitter, it used to be the talk of the Internet but that all changed when Facebook became so big in such a hurry. Do you use Twitter to help market your website? Do you use Twitter to follow your friends and see what they are up to? People are still using Twitter, so it is not dead; however, it is not what it once was. If you are an Internet marketer or a blogger, then Twitter can still be very valuable to you. What most people don’t realise is that Twitter still can help move more traffic for your site if you know what you are doing. Where most people fail is they either Tweet too much about useless stuff, or they don’t Tweet enough. So, do you need some help getting more out of Twitter? Read >>

Create Visionary Measurement For Social Media (Rohit Bhargava)

Marketing people are typically guilty of seeing measurement as a necessary evil. It doesn’t have to be this way. Visionary Measurement is a new strategic model for measuring social media that may help you understand the real value of social media. True business value goes beyond sales. Visionary Measurement is a holistic way to describe the impact of what you do based on four distinct elements – Sales, Efficiency, Innovation, and Retention. When it comes to describing the business value, it also helps to think about measurement with the same audience lens that you might use for building a communications program. Every audience member would not receive the exact same messages from your marketing — so why should measurement be any different? Read >>The Four ‘Cs’ Of Social Media (UBM Tech)

Content, conversations, community, and connections all illustrate how tech buyers and marketers are currently using social media, and how these four strategies can be used to get the most out of future social media efforts. Read >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.