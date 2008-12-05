Bloggers More Likely To End Up In Jail Than Print Journalists

If you live in or travel to a country without press freedom, make no mistake: Big Brother reads blogs. Of 125 journalists in jail worldwide, 45% of them write for online media, says the Committee to Protect Journalists. That’s more than any other type of media, with print in second place with 42% of the total.



China earns the dubious distinction of being the world’s worst jailer of journalists, a position it’s held for 10 consecutive years. Other danger areas for journalists: Cuba, Burma, Eritrea, and Uzbekistan.

See Also:

Trash Your Ex On Craigslist, Go Directly To Jail

Fellow Bloggers: Please Try Not To Libel Anyone. But Do Consider Getting Some Insurance

Court: Newspapers Don’t Have To Give Up The IP Addresses Of Abusive Commenters, Sort Of.

Chart: CPJ

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.