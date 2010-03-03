Bloggers File Lawsuit For Access, New York Gives Them Press Passes In Return

Bloggers are now legit in New York City.



After blogger Rafael Martinez Alequin filed a lawsuit against the city of New York, Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s crew responded by allowing certain online journalists can get press passes and enter the city’s restricted areas.

David Wallis of Featurewell.com and Ralph E. Smith of the Guardian Chronicle were also plaintiffs in the case.

According to the New York Observer, in order for an online reporter to obtain a press pass, they will have to meet certain standards.

According to a release from City Hall: “an applicant must show that he or she has covered, in person, six news events where the City has restricted access, within the two-year period preceding the application. In addition to employees of traditional news gathering organisations, the new rules cover self-employed newspersons and other individuals who gather and report the news. The new press card will be issued every two years.”

More from the announcement from City Hall, posted by the Observer:

A press card allows its bearer, with the approval of police, to cross certain barriers established by the City at news events. Many non-City entities also rely on the City press card to distinguish who is a member of the media.

The proposed rules continue the issuance of “reserve cards” that allow news organisations to credential a reporter for a specific assignment. The proposal also provides for the continuation of the issuance of a “single event press card” which will be available to journalists who have pre-registered and need the credentials to cover a single event. The reserve card and the single event card eliminate the “chicken or the egg” problem that exists for a prospective press card applicant who has not yet covered, in person, six news events.

The proposed rules allow for the creation of a press card, reserve card, and single event card, eliminating the “Press Identification Card.”

A public comment period on the proposed new rules begins today and extends through April 7, 2010. On that day, a hearing on the rules, open to the public, will be held at Police Headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

The proposed rules establish timeframes for granting or denying press card applications, and also for hearings and appeals concerning the denial of an application.

