There's A 7-Hour Wait For MoMA's 'Rain Room' Exhibit Because A Blogger Got The Date Wrong

Megan Willett

The wait for the Museum of Modern Art’s new installation “Rain Room” is currently seven to eight hours long, all because a blog mistakenly wrote that today was the last day of the exhibit.

Spoiler: It’s not.

MoMA tweeted earlier today warning visitors of the long wait time:

See what the “Rain Room” looks like below.

MoMA rain room installationThe ‘Rain Room’ exhibit at the MoMA.

