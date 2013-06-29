There's A 7-Hour Wait For MoMA's 'Rain Room' Exhibit Because A Blogger Got The Date Wrong

The wait for the Museum of Modern Art’s new installation “Rain Room” is currently seven to eight hours long, all because a blog mistakenly wrote that today was the last day of the exhibit.



Spoiler: It’s not.

MoMA tweeted earlier today warning visitors of the long wait time:

A note about #RainRoom: the current wait is 7-8 hours. It was blogged somewhere that today was the last day. It closes 7/28, not 6/28!

— Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) June 28, 2013

See what the “Rain Room” looks like below.

The ‘Rain Room’ exhibit at the MoMA.

