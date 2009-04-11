Blogger Vows To Fight On Against Goldman Sachs

The Telegraph has interviewed Mike Morgan, the blogger who runs “Facts about Goldman Sachs,” the web address for which is goldmansachs666.com. Yesterday we broke the news that Goldman was trying to shut down the website, which is critical of Goldman’s role in the financial meltdown



It looks like Mike is vowing to keep up the battle. From the Telegraph:

On a special section of his blog entitled “Goldman Sachs vs Mike Morgan” he predicts that the fight will probably end up in court.

“It’s just another example of how a bully like Goldman Sachs tries to throw their weight around,” he writes.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Morgan explained how he went through a similar battle with US homebuilder Lennar a few years ago after he set up a website to collect information on what he alleged was shoddy workmanship in its homes. The pair eventually settled out of court.

“Since I went through this with Lennar, I’ve had advice from some of the best intellectual property lawyers, and I know exactly what I can and can’t do. We’re not going to back down from this,” he promises.

