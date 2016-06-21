A fitness blogger shared two pictures of her 'food baby' stomach taken 12 hours apart

Fitness blogger Tiffany Brien, of Belfast, Ireland, recently shared two images of her stomach taken 12 hours apart on Facebook, to show that no body is “perfect” and that even exercise stars can suffer nightly bloating.

The first picture (on the left) was taken just before bed, showing how her stomach had swelled throughout her day.

But the second image (on the right) was taken in the morning after she woke up, demonstrating just how much her stomach slimmed down overnight.



“No I’m not 6 months pregnant. It’s just my food baby,” Brien wrote on Facebook. “We are not all what we seem on social media. I thought I would share a bad day with you to show you nobody is ‘perfect’ and it is OK to have an off day where your body just decides to not play ball.”

Brien explained that the bloating was likely because of stress, lack of sleep and hormones — showing that she’s really like every other woman and has days where she’s sporting a bigger belly.

“Yes it gets me down when this happens. No there’s nothing I can immediately do about it. But you can aid it and eventually overcome it,” she wrote.

NOW WATCH: An ingenious chef created a chocolate luge dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.