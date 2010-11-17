Leaked E-Mails Embarrass Top NHL Executive

AP

The NHL is in damage control this week after a series of leaked emails that seem paint VP of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell as a biased and vindictive disciplinarian.The correspondence between Campbell and former Director of Officiating Stephen Walkom, shows Campbell attacking certain players and officials, and questioning penalty calls against his son, Gregory, a current member of the Boston Bruins.



Blogger Tyler Dellow dug up the email in court filings that were submitted the Ontario Labour Relations Board in the case of former NHL referee Dean Warren, who claims he was unfairly fired by the league.

(Dellow’s site is currently down, but you can view the cached version of the original story here )

The messages are laced with profanity and seem to show that Campbell was searching for a reason to fire Warren, who Campbell thought frequently made soft calls. (Although Warren repeatedly passed NHL officials’ standard tests). Campbell also comes off as having a clear vendetta against Marc Savard whom he refers to as a “little fake artist” and “the biggest faker going”.

Finally, Campbell seems to make direct references to what he considers to be unfair calls against his son.

Campbell, who is the NHL official responsible for handing out fines and suspension, denies interfering with the handling of referees and claims the complaints about his son were merely “a hockey dad venting.”

