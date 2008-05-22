Blogger Reluctantly Gazes At Navel, Shares With The New York Times

Hey! Looky here! It’s the newspaper of record, gazing deep into the soul of Emily Gould, who is one of Gawker’s many ex-bloggers. It’s on the front page of the NYT’s website, so you know it’s important, and we look forward to reading it (it’s actually the cover story of this weekend’s NYT magazine).



No time to get through the whole thing right now, but we have made it through the first (online) page. And we think we know where this is going. A textual analysis:

Word count: 706

Number of references to:

“Me”: 6

“My”: 18

“I”: Lost track after 20

