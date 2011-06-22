Blogger on the Go? Mobile Blogging Could be the Answer

Not only do most businesses these days have a blog, but blogging has also become the most popular way for people to share their vacation photos, tell stories of happenings in their life, and even vent their frustrations. In fact, it’s safe to say that almost everyone either knows a blogger or is a blogger. And because blogs are so straight-forward and easy to create and maintain, more and more people are turning to blogging all the time.



But what do you do if you’re on the go a lot and don’t have time to set up the laptop and write a blog post? Technology has finally caught up with the big boom in the numbers of bloggers by allowing bloggers to access their blog content through the use of their mobile device. Mobile blogging – also known as “moblogging,” has really caught on, and the number of people using mobile devices in order to compose their blog posts is constantly increasing.

With the use of a mobile device such as an iPhone, Android, or other smart-phone, bloggers are able to gain access to their blogs, just as they would on their PC or laptop. This means that a blogger will have the option to tend to their blog even when they’re not sitting in front of a monitor. A computer is no longer necessary in order to manage your blog!

Mobile Blogging Methods

In addition to mobile phones, a couple other mobile devices that can be used to gain access to your blog are iPads and PDAs. There is very little difference when accessing a blog through a mobile device verses a desktop computer, so making use of this technology is perfect while travelling or simply on the go.

You’ll need to know whether or not your mobile device is capable of supporting blog access, and you’ll also need to find out if your mobile provider’s network is able to support this type of feature for the type of device you’ve got.

There’s no doubt that using mobile blogging is incredibly convenient. You’ll be able to stay on top of your comments, check your traffic, and also entertain your readers, no matter where you are. Now that you’re mobile blogging, you could even take your mobile device with you everywhere you go and write about all the sights you’ve seen, and create entire blog posts about your travels.

It’s Super Easy!

In order to get your mobile blogging underway, you’ll need to have access to a computer that you will use to set up your blog. While in the dashboard of the blog, you will be able to identify the features of the blog and compare them against the features that your cell phone has. Once you’ve verified that your mobile device is capable of accessing your blog, it’s time to start posting!

Thanks to mobile moblogging, sharing your thoughts and ideas has never been so easy! You don’t want to work all the time, but having the option to check up on your blog any time of day – no matter where you are – is pretty cool at the least.

Have you tried mobile blogging or do you plan to? What do you think of the idea? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

