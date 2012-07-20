Blogger Explains Why It Doesn't Always Pay To Be Cheap

Photo: James Bond Watches

A lot of personal finance advice out there lauds the virtues being frugal, but it doesn’t always pay to be cheap. Like when you don’t buy things you love just because they’re expensive. In reality, it’s the overpriced items that tend to go up in value, says blogger Allen Tucker.



Tucker thinks overpaying means buying exactly what you want, not wasting money on crap you’ll forget and leave to gather dust in the attic (via Lifehacker).

He makes a strong case, noting that the smartest bosses pay the best employees what they’re worth, and the savvy shoppers pay for high-end gear “that lasts a lifetime” because they’re confident in its quality and know it will last over time. By paying more upfront, they’re avoiding the hassle of a breakdown later.

In this way, overpaying is a recipe for happiness, says Tucker, because “(it) means getting exactly what you need, often custom made to your specs, and not some imaginary average person.” It also removes the clutter in your life, freeing up closet space, head space and extra money you’d otherwise spend on repairs.

