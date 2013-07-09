Blogger Declares Victory Over Jony Ive, Claims Deep Influence At Apple

Marco Arment

Last month, Apple showed off some big changes it was making to iOS 7, its operating system for iPhones and iPads.



It was the first major software product designed by Jony Ive, Apple’s long-time hardware design boss.

One of Ive’s changes to iOS was a thinner font.

Lots of Apple bloggers hated the new font.

Then, in a new preview version of iOS 7, Apple changed the font to make it thicker.

Now, the bloggers who hated the font are declaring victory.

One of them, former Tumblr employee and Instapaper creator Marco Arment, says the news proves that Apple is listening, and that means that bloggers like him need to complain even more loudly about other things they don’t like about iOS 7.

He says: “The best thing for us to do is to continue to make noise about the remaining issues.”

Web developer Paul Billet thinks this view Arment and other Apple bloggers have of themselves as influential within Apple is silly.

On Twitter, Billet asked Arment: “Do you really think this had anything to do with bloggers bitching?”

Arment’s answer is “Absolutely.”

Arment says, “I’ve heard a number of times in the last few years that something I wrote was circulated within Apple or brought up in an internal discussion, usually to support one side of a debate.”

He adds: “it’s very unlikely that Marco.org is the only site that Apple employees read.”

So the score is…Marco Arment, 1, Jony Ive, 0?

