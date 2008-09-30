Blogger And Private Investigator Invade Each Other's Privacy

What can you do when a private investigator shows up, starts asking nosy questions of friends and neighbours, and refuses to divulge who hired them? Well, not much, but the Internet offers some petty satisfaction: You can take the PI’s privacy away, just as they did to you.



That’s what Gawker’s Hamilton Nolan is doing. In a post published today, the blogger recounts how two private investigators have been poking around his Florida hometown, asking questions and generally making a nuisance of themselves. The scariest part: Nolan has no idea who hired the two gumshoes-for-hire to track him down. The subject of a snarky Gawker post looking for revenge? An old flame desperate to know what’s he’s up to? Perhaps the best suggestion cames from the Gawker comments, which suggests the PI’s client is none other than Gawker boss Nick Denton.

Anyway, we’re happy to help out Hamilton whereever we can. If anyone knows who hired Steven Brown (pictured below – Gawker has also published all of his contract info) to spy on Hamilton, drop him a line.

