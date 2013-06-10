40 Million People Listen To BlogTalkRadio, A Profitable Radio Startup With Eye-Popping Revenue

Alan Levy founded BlogTalkRadio in 2006.

BlogTalkRadio has flown under the radar but grown significantly since its launch in 2006. Now, it has hired two key executives, Stephen Colvin and Craig Marks, to ramp up the surprisingly large business.



BlogTalkRadio was founded by Alan Levy. It lets anyone host their own radio show online and gain followers. All it takes is a landline, a laptop and a kitchen table. The software allows hosts to take multiple live calls throughout their shows.

Currently, there are 15,000 radio hosts registered on BlogTalkRadio, 40 million people listening to them each month and 2,000 shows created daily. And although radio is spending isn’t as popular among advertisers as it once was, BlogTalkRadio generated $10 million last year. The profitable company sells pre-roll video ads prior to segments, audio ads, and premium subscriptions to members.

Colvin, an executive in residence at Lerer Ventures, is now a strategic advisor to BlogTalkRadio’s founder and CEO, Alan Levy. He hired Craig Marks, the company’s first-ever Editorial Director. Marks’ job is to highlight the best content, spread it to more partners, and to reel in new hosts. Prior to BlogTalkRadio, Colvin was CEO of Dennis Publishing, the creator of Maxim and Blender magazines. Marks was Editor-in-Chief of Blender.

When asked why he joined BlogTalkRadio, Marks replied: “I love that anyone can record and host a podcast live and have it be downloadable as well. I also think there are a lot of great brands and media companies who will make great use of the platform.”

BlogTalkRadio currently has 33 employees and it’s based in New York City. Its investors include Guggenheim Partners, the Kraft family, NowThisNews’ Brian Bedol and Howard Lindzon.

