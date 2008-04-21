Blog Platform Six Apart Launches Blog Ad Network

Blog software-maker Six Apart (TypePad, Movable Type) is now offerings its clients a new service: A chance to make money. In other words, the company is launching… another ad network.



That’s not how the company is spinning it, of course: They’re touting the acquistion of NY-based design agency Apperceptive and the creation of a new unit, Six Apart New York, as the company’s chance to “provide advertising, design, implementation, custom development and site optimization to bloggers and companies of all sizes.” But it’s really the advertising part that’s most crucial here.

We’ve previously expressed our lack of enthusiasm for the ad network boom, but at least this one has a different twist: Rather than trying to roll up a group of blogs into a “vertical”, it’s leveraging Six Apart’s relationship with thousands of bloggers it’s already supporting/charging. Bonus New York gauntlet throwing quote from SixApart “chief evangelist” (and Gotham resident) Anil Dash: “We’re bringing a serious-arse tech startup to the city.”

See Also: People, Please Stop Launching Ad Networks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.