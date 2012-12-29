Facebook's Product Strategy: Decisive, Distracted or Disaster?

A year ago at the WSJ’s D Conference, I was at a private dinner with a dozen VCs and founders of note. One famous attendee lamented to me that their daughter was on Snapchat all the time.
“What’s that?” I asked, always on the lookout for the next Rapportive (bought by LinkedIn), Uber (crushing it), Gowalla (Facebook), Wanderfly (TripAdvisor) or GDGT (crushing it) to invest in.
“You don’t want to know,” they lamented.
