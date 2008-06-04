Blog Giving Away 3G iPhone It Doesn't Yet Have (AAPL)

Yeah, yeah, we know, the 3G iPhone is the worst kept secret of the year. But we still think it’s premature to give it away as a gift — considering it’s not out yet.



Not so, says Nick O’Neill over at All Facebook, who is giving the new phone away next week to one lucky developer attending a D.C. conference. Even though he’s not sure he’ll have it by then. All you have to do is give Nick your name, contact info and links to apps you’ve built, and you could be the lucky winner:

Want a new free iPhone? If you are a developer attending the Graphing Social Patters [sic] conference there is a free 3G iPhone waiting for you. While I don’t have one on hand (since it isn’t in stores yet), we hope to have one at next week’s event.

We’re not giving any phones away — if we had one, we’d probably keep it — but we will still give you bragging rights if you can guess what will be in the new iPhone if (ok, when) it is announced next Monday.

See Also:

Build Your Own 3G iPhone: Play The SAI iPhone Prediction Game! (AAPL)

People Standing In Rain For Non-Existent 3G iPhone (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.