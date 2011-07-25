Is Your Blog Failing To Drive Traffic?

Most of the information out there focuses on messages like “Don’t give up“, or “Be interesting and useful“. Ok, great… but what if that just isn’t working? As important as it is to be persistent and useful, it is just as important recognise and understand why certain things aren’t working. Knowing this, you can take action to rectify the problem.



Step 1: Is your blog content of sufficient quality?

The cold hard truth of the matter is that often content is simply not engaging or exciting enough to warrant much attention. What you write might be inspiring to you, but is it inspiring to everyone else? There’s one sure fire way to find out… write a guest blog on another popular blog or site.

If you are able to successfully write a guest blog post for a recognised and popular site, it is a good indication that the content you are creating is of sufficient quality and interesting enough to drive traffic. Actually, not only must your guest post be published, it must also drive conversation and be popular on that site too – if not, it is likely that your writing is of good quality, but the subject matter or style is boring or unengaging.

If you know that your content is useful, interesting, of good quality and is able to hold its own when given the chance, you can take a sigh of relief – every other problem is fixable, with a bit of time and effort.

If you find that your writing is not of sufficient quality – perhaps your grammar is poor or you are not able to clearly get your message across – the you need to seek writing or blogging assistance. After all, there’s no point in wasting your time creating content that no one can read.

Step 2: Is your content being noticed?

Assuming that your content is good, but you’re still are not driving traffic, then you can go ahead and look at how your content is being delivered. If you simply write your blog each day and hope for the best, then most likely you need to get more involved in your niche community. Start commenting on other blogs, help people in forums, and so on.

If you do get out and about online but your traffic volumes are still low, then you need to ensure that you are properly socializing your content. Make it easy for people to tweet about your articles, share them on Facebook and LinkedIn, or any other social platform that is pertinent to your niche audience.

If you are socializing your content properly, as well as establishing authority and making contacts within your community, but your traffic volumes are still low, then the problem is likely one of two things. Either your blog is still too new to really be making an impact on search engines and other big sites, or, you don’t have the right idea about who would want to read your blog.

If your blog or site is less than a year old then I would suggest you keep exploring new ways to drive traffic and keep building up your base of content. If your site is older than a year and you are doing everything mentioned so far, but your traffic is still low then it is likely you haven’t properly understood or researched your niche.

Step 3: Modify your strategy

If you have been blogging regularly for over a year, with great content and you still have not met with any real success, then it is time to reassess who your audience is and what they need in terms of information and content.

Especially in the case of a business blog, you need to think of who your ideal reader is and work out where they hang out online and how they want content delivered to them. It may be that instead of writing pages and pages of content, it is far more effective to make video clips. Instead of talking about your business, it may be far better to write a blog that provides support around your business niche – i.e. talk about how to repair cracks in walls, and not whether you are selling patching trowels at a discount.

Remember that the more imaginative and creative you are in deciding on a content creation and delivery strategy via your blog, the more likely you are to eventually meet with success. Don’t be afraid to try new things.

Step 4: Seek expert advice

If you are at your wit’s end, having tried everything you can think of, then it may be a good idea to seek professional advice. It may cost you a few hundred bucks, but that is a small price to pay in comparison to finally giving up on all the hard work you have put into a blog over the last few years.

