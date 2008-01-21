Blog Disses Valley Star Sarah Lacy, Ridicules Slide

ageing, LA-based digital news blog PaidContent lashes out at star Valley BusinessWeek columnist, Yahoo TechTicker anchor, and author Sarah Lacy–calling her a “doting, in-awe” poseur who’s just pretending to be an insider.

Why the swipe? A few theories jump to mind. The boyscout .org just says it is offended by Sarah’s explanation for Valley start-up Slide’s $500 million valuation.

We haven’t seen the Slide numbers the folks at Fidelity and T. Rowe Price considered when taking a chicken-feed $50 million flyer on this future IPO, but we just can’t get that hot and bothered by a $500 million valuation. Slide’s growth is compelling, and if it delivers, it will be valued in the billions.

In any event, having worked with Sarah, we are pleased to report…she really is an insider!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.