A Hilarious New Tumblr Shames Guys Who Only Wear Their Free Startup Shirts

The startup world isn’t exactly known for its fashion. And with a gender ratio that undoubtedly tilts toward males, there’s a real sense of a “brogrammer” culture in Silicon Valley.

A new Tumblr called “Dudes in Startup Shirts” calls out brogrammers in a hilarious way, posting pictures of guys wearing the t-shirts they probably got from their employers for free.

Here are some of the brotastic looks you can find on the blog.

Some big-time startups got called out on the blog, including Uber.

Yelp also makes an appearance.

Obviously, a beach day requires uniforms.

As do house parties and press events.

Startup shirts are apparently a good option for any night out on the town.

No matter how questionable the slogan is, startup guys sure do love their startup shirts.





