A Hilarious New Tumblr Shames Guys Who Only Wear Their Free Startup Shirts

Madeline Stone

The startup world isn’t exactly known for its fashion. And with a gender ratio that undoubtedly tilts toward males, there’s a real sense of a “brogrammer” culture in Silicon Valley.

A new Tumblr called “Dudes in Startup Shirts” calls out brogrammers in a hilarious way, posting pictures of guys wearing the t-shirts they probably got from their employers for free.

Here are some of the brotastic looks you can find on the blog.

Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com

Some big-time startups got called out on the blog, including Uber.

Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com

Yelp also makes an appearance.

Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com

Obviously, a beach day requires uniforms.

Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com

As do house parties and press events.

Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com
Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com

Startup shirts are apparently a good option for any night out on the town.

Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com
Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com

No matter how questionable the slogan is, startup guys sure do love their startup shirts.

Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com
Dudes in startup shirtsdudesinstartupshirts.tumblr.com


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.