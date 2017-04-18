Top investor Ray Dalio: 'you can know' market returns will be just 3% to 4%. Here's why he's so sure

One of the most successful investors of the last decades, Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio, made a notable statement in his extended interview with Henry Blodget: Dalio said investors going forward can expect returns “in the vicinity of 3% – 4%” in coming years.

“You can know that,” he said.

In this piece, Henry explains why Dalio — and others making the same case — are so certain.

To watch the full Dalio interview, here is Part 1, “Ray Dalio on when a downturn might come.” And here is Part 2, which includes Dalio’s full discussion of lower returns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.