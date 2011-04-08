BLODGET: I'm Boycotting Augusta National

Photo: AP

Business Insider editor and CEO Henry Blodget announced today that he’s boycotting Augusta National, the site of the annual Masters golf tournament.”I’ve had it with this crap about no women allowed,” Blodget said. “Until they admit a woman, I’m not going to play the course or join the club.”



Blodget dismissed protests that not allowing women is just a “tradition” at Augusta.

“It was once a ‘tradition’ in America that people had slaves,” he responded. “That ‘tradition’ thing is just a bogus way to justify an absurd and insulting rule. I’m not setting foot in the place until they admit someone with boobs.”

Not allowing women, by the way, is only one of the 10 most ridiculous rules at Augusta National, one of the snootiest clubs in the country.

Here are 9 more ridiculous rules >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.