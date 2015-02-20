BLODGET: This boom will become a bust

William Scott Davis
Henry BlodgetMichael Seto/Business Insider

Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget presented at the DLD conference in Munich, Germany, in January.

Blodget’s presentation focused on the ever-evolving digital world and how consumers of different age groups are consuming media in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Currently, the digital world is in a boom, not a “bubble,” Blodget says. But booms have historically been followed by busts, and this period will be no different.

(See the last handful of slides for that cheery outlook.)

