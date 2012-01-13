BLODGET and ARRINGTON -- Together At Last!

Photo: Flickr / Joi

It’s a long story, but the short version is that I’ve never met Mike Arrington.I’ve spoken to Mike, and I’ve competed with Mike, and I’ve been annoyed by Mike, and I’ve been blown away by Mike, and I’ve been bludgeoned by Mike, and I’ve been inspired by Mike, and I’ve written about Mike, and I’ve followed Mike, but I’ve never actually met Mike.



So I’m stoked that I’m finally going to!

And I’m also excited that this meeting is going to take place on stage at our first west coast conference, IGNITION West, which will be on March 21 in San Francisco.

The conference is focused on Mobile, and we’re going to have many other awesome startups, executives, and investors there. But I’m already looking forward to this particular chat.

Mike Arrington and I have a boatload to talk about. Including:

Him

Me

The digital media business

AOL

Yahoo

Google

Apple

Startups

Angel-gate

The Silicon Valley techo-chamber

The overpopulated venture business

The power of the (digital) pen

And so on…

So we’re going to schedule a good long interview that you won’t want to miss.

So get a ticket now, while they’re still selling at this awesome early-bird rate (with a special deal for startups).

Look forward to seeing you in March!

