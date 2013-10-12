'Zombie-Like' Teenage US Schoolgirls Caught Using New Form Of Meth

School officials caught six eighth-grade girls with a new, liquid form of meth this week,

The Houston Chronicle reports.

The girls, who were acting “zombie-like,” had dissolved the drug onto tiny, stamp-like pieces of paper wrapped in tin foil, according to KHOU News.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told KHOU he’d never before seen the drug in this form. It’s so potent it can be absorbed through the skin, officials told the Chronicle.

When school officials realised what the girls had taken, they called EMS, according to the Chronicle. The hospital has since released the girls to their parents.

Investigation pending, the girls could face suspension and criminal charges. Worst case scenario, they’ll go to an alternative school that’s part of the criminal justice system, a district spokesman told KHOU. The girls attend Blocker Middle School in Texas City, Tex.

Authorities are particularly interested in exactly where the girls got the drugs.

