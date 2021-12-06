3 ways to tell if you’ve been blocked on Snapchat

You can confirm a potential blocker’s Snapchat account still exists by asking a friend to search their username. Westend61/Getty Images

If you’ve been blocked on Snapchat, you won’t be notified, but there are ways to check.

If you suspect someone has blocked you, search for their username, check your conversations, or try to message them via Snapchat.

If all else fails, searching for their name from another account can confirm if you’ve been blocked.

Being blocked on social media can be a confusing experience. One day you’re messaging someone, and the next, you can’t find your chat history or send them a message.

As with most social media companies, if you’ve been blocked by someone on Snapchat, you won’t get an alert or message that this is the case. But there are ways to check if that’s happened.

Here’s how to get it done.

1. Search their username or full name

If you’ve been blocked on Snapchat by someone, their account won’t show up when you search for it. To check this, open Snapchat and tap the magnifying glass icon, located toward the top-left corner of the screen. Then enter their name or username.

If their name doesn’t come up, it isn’t necessarily confirmation that they’ve blocked you. They may have deleted their account. So you’ll have to investigate further to find out what’s happened.

Quick tip: If their name does show up during this process, it may be that instead of blocking you, they’ve removed you from their friends list.



2. Check recent conversations

If you suspect someone has blocked you on Snapchat, and you’ve had conversations with them in the app, you may be able to tell for sure by going into your chat history.

To check, open Snapchat and log in to your account, if needed. Then tap the speech bubble icon, located at the bottom of the screen to the left of the capture tab, to go into your chats. If they don’t show up in your chat history, that’s a clue that they may have blocked you.

If you do see their name in your chat history, tap their name and try to send them a message. If you get an automated response that reads something like, Failed to send your message – Tap to try again, you might have been blocked.

However, it could also be a connection issue, so you should also check your WiFi strength, just in case. If it instead says Pending, you’ve likely been deleted from their contacts list on Snapchat.

3. Search their name from a different account

If the person’s name didn’t show up when you searched for it on Snapchat, that may mean you’ve been blocked — but it may not.

Asking a friend to search for the potential blocker’s username can help you get confirmation if their account still exists. If it does, that means you’ve been blocked.

Note: You can also sign out of your account and create a new one to check this.

