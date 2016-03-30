Blockchain cofounder and CEO Peter Smith: There's a chance of failure for everything...including Bitcoin

American native Peter Smith, CEO of Blockchain, the world’s most popular bitcoin wallet, passed by Business Insider to discuss the strategic decisions he made to fast track his career in fintech.

After obtaining his graduate degree abroad in the University of London, Smith became interested in international finance, working around the world from parts of the Middle East, to East Africa and Singapore. During his time abroad, Smith experienced first hand the issues and constraints of international banking and the benefits of the digital universal currency, Bitcoin.

Here, Smith discusses his journey to revolutionising the bitcoin industry, starting the world’s most comprehensive bitcoin tracking system, giving his most valuable business advice.

