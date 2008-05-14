Blockbuster: We're Not Idiots; We'll Only Buy Circuit City If It Makes Us Money

In a sign the market had lost hope that Blockbuster (BBI) is a rational and well-run company, the simple announcement that Blockbuster would only buy Circuit City (CC) if it added to earnings is making investors happy. BBI was up in the pre-market and surged almost 10% on Tuesday after Citigroup said they liked the idea of a Blockbuster/Circuit City merger. (Everyone else hates it).



Whether the potential merger leads to the $11 stock Citi anticipates remains to be seen. But investors do seem encouraged that there is intelligent life at the Blockbuster helm.

See Also: Citi: We Actually Like The Terrible Blockbuster-Circuit City Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.