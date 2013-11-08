Despite Its Failed And Outdated Business Model, Blockbuster Sounds Like It Was A Fun Place To Work

On the recent announcement that Blockbuster is shuttering its stores for good, a Blockbuster manager of two years

is answering questions about the company on Reddit.

The most surprising thing we learned from it is that a number of Blockbuster employees really like their jobs.

“I love my job, and will miss it dearly,” writes the former manager.

When asked why he stuck with what many see as a dinosaur of a business for as long as he did, he said, “The corporate issues were so far removed from the day-to-day stuff. I got to hang out and talk about movies — and I did it well.”

Another user who identified as a former Blockbuster employee shared the sentiment:

“I was an [assistant manager] at [Blockbuster] during college, in the golden age of the mid to late 90s. To this day I miss it. I never hated going to work back then, all corporate BS aside. People who haven’t donned the blue and gold just don’t understand.”

Blockbuster as a dream job – whodathunk?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.