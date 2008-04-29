Blockbuster Starts Selling More Video Games, Consoles (BBI)

Blockbuster started selling video game consoles and more games in its stores this morning. This makes sense, though it would have made more sense a couple years ago — DVDs are withering and games are doing great, but that trendline has been obvious for a while. Still, better late than never, and may as well do it the day before the biggest game of the year comes out.



Meanwhile, Blockbuster is still trying to buy Circuit City, even though no one else wants it to happen. On the off chance it does happen, does that mean Circuit City will cut back on its games inventory, or will Blockbuster? We wouldn’t advise holding your breath to find out.

See Also: How To Score GTA IV

Photo from Gubatron’s Flickr page

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.