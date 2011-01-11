Jersey Shore Gets Absolute Blowout Ratings, Now The 3rd-Highest-Rated Show On Thurdays

You’re looking at the biggest stars on television.



In the Thursday premiere’s 10pm hour, “Jersey Shore” dominated on television, with a total audience of 8.446 million — the biggest for any series episode in the history of MTV — with 5.461 million viewers in the 18 to 49 audience most desired by advertisers.

Only two shows on network television had more of those viewers: CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” at 8 p.m. with 5.765 million and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” which outdrew “Jersey Shore” by just 17,000 viewers.

Say what you like about Snooki and The Situation, but there is a savvy businessperson behind this phenomenon somewhere. The fact that they are still setting records indicates that the group has outlasted their allotted 15 minutes of fame, and may be here to stay.

