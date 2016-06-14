Here's how much everyone working on a blockbuster movie gets paid

Disney ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

It takes almost a small village to make a big-budget summer movie, from the hundreds on set to the small clusters of CGI artists, sometimes spread out all over the world, who work on the special effects.

And though all of them put in a lot of hours, the pay for most of them can seem surprisingly slight.

To point that out, Vanity Fair created a credit role to a fake $200 million movie to show the take-home pay each person on a movie of that size roughly gets.

It should be noted that many of these are based on average union rates, so though it lists in the video below that a director on a project of this size earns $4 million, we assure you the J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielbergs of the world get a lot more than that.

But it is startling to see some of the below-the-line wages: costume designer, just $315,000; second assistant director, $126,815; stuntman who is put on fire, $7,503.

These might sound like big paydays, but most often these crew members are on set for six months to a year, and unless they have a lot of contacts in the business, it might be another year until they get work again.

Watch the video with all the credit pay amounts and see some of the figures below:

Director: $4 million NBC/SNL J.J. Abrams. Executive producer: $1.1 million Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Foundation for the National Archives Steven Spielberg. Writer: $3.25 million Kevin Winter/Getty Shane Black, writer and director on 'Iron Man 3.' Director of photography: $900,000 Ian Gavan/Getty Images Roger Deakins, who shot 'Skyfall' and 'The Shawshank Redemption,' among others. Original score: $800,000 Kevin Winter/Getty Junkie XL, who composed the scores for 'Deadpool' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road.' Costume designer: $315,000 Getty Jenny Beaven (right), costume designer on 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' with Cate Blanchett. Stunt player #6: $7,503 20th Century Fox

